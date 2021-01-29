Fans of French series 'Lupin' will finally unravel the cliffhanger ending of the show's first season.

Netflix recently confirmed the renewal of the show with a second season billed for release in the summer of 2021.

The new season is supposed to continue the adventures of Assane Diop ( Omar Sy), a thief who lives his life following Maurice Leblanc’ 'gentleman burglar'.

Omar Sy will reprise his role as Diop in the new season. He will be joined by Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia and Clotilde Hesme.

The series is loosely based on series by French author Maurice Leblanc. It follows the story of Assane Diop who leads a life of crime after his father commits suicide after getting imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.