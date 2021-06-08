Netflix's critically acclaimed series 'Shadow and Bone' renewed for 2nd season

The global streaming platform confirmed the exciting news on June 7, 2021 with a video featuring the show's lead cast. The video interestingly dropped a little spoiler alert, confirming season one's villain, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) will be returning in for the new season.

Speaking on the show's renewal, show creator, Eric Heisserer shared: "I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo."

Starring Jessie Mei Li in the lead role as Alina Starkov, 'Shadow and Bone' follows the story of an orphan mapmaker with extraordinary powers able to change the fate of her war-torn country. The show also stars Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Freddy Carter and Kit Young.