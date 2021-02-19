Ndani TV has premiered a new web series, a comedy titled 'Ratings'.

Written by Bode Asiyanbi, the new show's first episode went live on YouTube on Friday 19, 2021. It stars comedian Michael Sani 'MC Lively' Amanesi in a lead role alongside notable television stars.

MC Lively plays Fola Joseph, FJ for short, a taxi driver. The series follows FJ's adventures and promises truly hilarious moments.

Watch episode one: