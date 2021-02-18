Iyabo Ojo has released official posters for new feature film, 'Under The Carpet' ahead of its theatrical release.

To announce the film's March 12 premiere, the actress shared a risqué photo of herself, hinting she plays a very sexually appealing role. The same photo graces the official posters for the film.

The Tope Alake directed film is expected to tell an intense story portraying extreme emotions. 'Under The Carpet' stars Femi Jacobs, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tana Adelana, Moyinoluwa Olutayo and Fuji music star Pasuma among others.

Check out another photo: