The premiere of 'Who's The Boss,' which happens to be Naz Onuzo's directorial debut has taken place in Lagos.

The event which took place at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, was attended by a number of celebrities. The red carpet kicked off at about 6:30 PM with the guests strolling in their numbers.

One thing that stood out during the evening was the beautifully decorated red carpet. It played host several celebrities who came to support the cast of the movie. There was enough refreshment to go around all that attended the event.

Among those present at the movie premiere were Funke Akidele-Bello, Charly Boy and Wife, Bovi, Desmond Elliot, Nse Etim, Dr Sid, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma MacDermott, JJC Skillz, Segun Arinze, Blossom Chukwujekwu, IniDima Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Bisola (BBNaija), Eniola Badmus, Lilian Afeigba, Derenle, Michelle Dede, Anto Lecky, Linda Osifo, Uzo Osimkpa, Diana (BBNaija), Beverly Osu, Tayo (Big Brother Africa) and a host of others.

Naz was on hand to welcome everyone into the cinema as he introduced the team and himself who made the movie a reality. According to him, because this was his first time directing a movie, .