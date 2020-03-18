Upcoming Nollywood and Bollywood collaboration, Namaste Wahala has joined the list of film projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja took to Instagram to officially announce that the film's release date has been extended from April 10, 2020 to October 2020.

According to the first-time director, the new release date was imperative due to the unavoidable extension of post-production schedules.

The upcoming romantic comedy is reportedly a beautiful mix of Nigerian and Indian cultures. It stars Ini-Dima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Joke Silva, RIchard Mofe Damijo and Segal Sujata.

So far, Hollywood has been the most hit by the pandemic with release dates of notable titles pushed back or productions halted. 'Namaste Wahala' is however, the first Nollywood production to be affected by the spread of the virus.