According to Funke Akindele, the famous singer will make a guest appearance in 'Omo Ghetto the Saga', the upcoming addition to her 2010 hit movie 'Omo Ghetto'.

The actress confirmed casting Marley in an apology video shared on social media on Sunday, April 6, 2020 after the singer was caught partying alongside members of her family and crew during a recently held house party to celebrate her husband's birthday.

She further revealed that principal photography was to officially kick off on April 1 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, production activities halted. Work is however ongoing on production of soundtracks with Naira Marley.