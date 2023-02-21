ADVERTISEMENT
Nadine Ibrahim's 'Beyond The Veil' heads to Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The drama series is set to premiere early next month.

Nadine Ibrahim's 'Beyond the Veil' is headed to Prime Video. Following a licensing agreement with Amazon’s global streaming service, will premiere exclusively on the platform next month.

Inspired by the everyday life of liberal Northern Nigerian women, the series follows the lives of five women living in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja as they navigate work, love, family and friendship.

Showcasing the richness and diversity of the Northern culture, 'Beyond The Veil' displays the beauty of Arewa fashion, lifestyle and tradition, while also highlighting social issues such as polygamy, drug abuse, gender based violence, forbidden relationships and unstable family dynamics.

On what to expect from the series, showrunner Ibrahim says, “This show is a story about women, told by women. The 'Beyond The Veil' cast was carefully selected in such a way that they each perfectly embody the characters they were selected to play. They showcase the complexity of the relationship women have with one another through their dynamic personalities as well as their relationships with family, culture and faith. The storyline carries a relatable tone on the reality Arewa women living in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole, face today.”

The show is created by Nadine Ibrahim (Marked; the Documentary) and Sifa Asani Gowon (Sons of the Caliphate).

It stars Jemima Osunde, Maryam Booth, Norah Ego, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Ame Aiyejina, Norbert Young, Habiba Zock-Sock, Yakubu Mohammed, Rikadawa Rabiu and Caleb Richard. Mavin Records artist Di'ja will make a guest appearance.

'Beyond The Veil' will be available exclusively on Prime Video across Sub—saharan Africa from March 2, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

