Nadine Ibrahim's 'Beyond The Veil' heads to Prime Video

Showcasing the richness and diversity of the Northern culture, 'Beyond The Veil' displays the beauty of Arewa fashion, lifestyle and tradition, while also highlighting social issues such as polygamy, drug abuse, gender based violence, forbidden relationships and unstable family dynamics.

On what to expect from the series, showrunner Ibrahim says, “This show is a story about women, told by women. The 'Beyond The Veil' cast was carefully selected in such a way that they each perfectly embody the characters they were selected to play. They showcase the complexity of the relationship women have with one another through their dynamic personalities as well as their relationships with family, culture and faith. The storyline carries a relatable tone on the reality Arewa women living in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole, face today.”