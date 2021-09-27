Produced by Kountry Kulture Network, FilmOne Entertainment and TMPL Motion pictures, 'My Village People' is officially the 17th Nollywood title to gross over N100 million. The film which has so far grossed N100,118,350, made the record after 12 solid weeks in box office.

Starring Bovi Ugboma who doubles as writer and executive producer, 'My Village People' follows the story of Prince(Bovi) a young man who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle. The film also stars Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure, Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani among others.