After a solid 12 weeks in box office, 'My Village People' has grossed over N100 million in box office.
'My Village People' crosses N100 million in NG box office
The Niyi Akinmolayan directed dark comedy is officially the 17th title to cross N100 million in Nigerian box office.
The Kountry Kulture Network, Filmone Entertainment and TMPL Motion Pictures' production is currently at N100,118, 350 making it the 17th Nollywood title to cross the N100 million mark.
Confirming the new record, Filmone shared on Instagram: "Welcome to the #100M Geng. #MVPTheMovie officially the 17th Movie to hit the #100M+ mark. Congratulations to all the cast, crew members and everyone who made this possible. Thanks You Nigeria."
Written and co-produced by Bovi Ugboma, the dark comedy opened in cinemas on June 11, 2021.
Starring Bovi, Amaechi Muonagor, Nkem Owoh, Ayo Mogaji, Racheal Oniga, Ada Ameh, Venita Akpofure, Theresa Edem, Sophie Alakija, the film follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.
'My Village People' opened to an impressive N35,531,000 in its opening week and after three weeks and a solid top four spot, it grossed over N70 million.
