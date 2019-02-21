Blessing Egbe has opened up on how a filmmaker and a marketer harassed her sexually while she was an upcoming act.

In an interview with Everything Entertainment, Egbe narrated how a filmmaker, whom she refused to mention his name, tried having sex with her in exchange for movie roles.

“The harassment came from a prominent writer, producer, director who also wanted to try his luck. I had called to speak to him about the possibility of us working together. He gave me an appointment which I kept. The meeting was at a hotel, not his office. I had asked him why we were meeting at the hotel and he said, it was a makeshift office… A routine he does when he needs time to write. I believed him and followed him to the makeshift office.

“When inside, he gave me a script to read and went on to spew some lyrics which was intended to hit the right spot. Only that my spot isn’t easily receptive to such targets. His lyrics were: “you know, writing is like a drug when I start, I get really into it, and that’s why I like to retreat” I go: “wow, I can imagine me too I’d like to write some screenplays some day. I think I have a flair for it. “I must have taken him off his route because his next statement made sure to take us there. “Don’t you want to act again?” He asked. “of course, I do, shebi that’s why I called you. You shoot a lot of films and I will like to feature in one” I replied. Then he said something like: “Great then but all the scripts I have now had complete cast attached. What I can do for you is simple, I’ll write like 3 of 4 scripts with you as lead. But to do that you will have to spend some time with me, we will travel to the east together and as I see you, the inspiration will come for the stories.

“I paused for a while, then came up with an answer: “wow you will do that for me? Thank you so much. This calls for a celebration. I’m coming, let me discharge my cabman. He was smiling when I left the room, but the smile didn’t last as I called him soon after I entered the cab and abused the hell out of him,” she narrated.

‘The Women’ director also narrated how a film marketer had groped her while she was at a movie producer’s office.

She said, “It’s ridiculous and the first time it happened to me, I hit the man so hard that he could not believe his eyes. Theyeye marketer met me at a producer’s office and decided to try his bad luck. He surprisingly placed his hands around my shoulders and slowly made his way down my backside. As he did this, he voiced out loud in his igbotic accent “Nna, this tall slim gal will be good for our epic feem oh.”

Egbe went on to note that though couch casting syndrome is eminent in Nollywood as with other industries. She, however, pointed out that it should not be an excuse for any filmmaker to assume he or she can seduce or caress an actor in need of a role.