Zainab Balogun revealed to Pulse Movies that her role in ﻿'God Calling'﻿ was indeed a calling.

In a chat with Pulse Movies, the actress said "It was the feeling that I got while reading the script which made me accept the role. It made me feel this is a calling for me, it's a job for me, it's not just another movie. It evoked so many comments on my Instagram page when I put up the trailer."

ALSO READ: Zainab Balogun's role in 'God Calling' remains most significant of her career

Continuing, Zainab said though the movie required her giving her all emotionally and physically to pass across the message, it was indeed worth it all.

"For me, the message which the story of 'God Calling' represented did it for me. I have never seen a Nollywood movie that is faith-based, that is on a mission which is actually on this level," she said.

The 'Chief Daddy' actress also said it was very physically and emotionally tasking but at the same time, very rewarding.

Zainab Balogun plays the role of a wife and mother in a seemingly perfect family, battling with drug addiction and substance abuse in the movie, 'God Calling.'