'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

Back for season five, the show returns with Gbubemi Ejeye (Moh), Genoveva Umeh (Chika), Susan Pwajok (Nanya), Maggie Osuome (Haalel), Kanaga JNR (Kachi), Lexan Peters (Praise), Ilooise Omohinmin (Saz), Kem Ajieh (Tolu), and Chioma Edak (Janet).

Reportedly, Kanaga of the ongoing 'Big Brother Titans' and Edak have been cast as the show’s lead characters.

The cast also includes familiar Nollywood stars like Okey Uzoeshi (Sopuru), Bolaji Ogunmola (Anwuli), Kiki Omeil (Cece), Francis Onwochei (Madu), John Njamah (Oga Festus), Ben Touitou (Nasir) and Eso Dike (Bode).

Returning this season are 'MTV Shuga Naija' regulars - Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Sheila), Sharon Jatto (Simi) and Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu).

Commenting on the cast, Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija, says, "The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches and positively impacts millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives."

Directed by Adeola Osunkojo, Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa, and Kayode Kasum, season five focuses on the new characters to the MTV Shuga universe, as the show explores toxic masculinity, gender-based violence, a relationship complicated by HIV and other gripping storylines.

According to the show's Country Manager, "We will focus on spotlighting the importance of HIV self-testing and accessibility of testing kits, Gender-Based Violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, gender capacity building and modern contraception in partnership with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund and Paramount. Also, through our partnerships with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), the Lagos State Domestic and sexual violence agency (DSVA), the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Hello Lagos, we aim to provide support and direct our audience to the relevant agencies who will offer the required counselling and treatment they need."

With an 80% female cast in front of the camera, this season is focused on empowering female creatives.

BellaNaija reports that the show is produced by 1Pod Pictures, a Nigerian company that is run by women and has the youngest producers who have ever worked on MTV Shuga Naija.

Season five of 'MTV Shuga Naija' is set to premiere on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72), BET, and the free-to-air platform, NTA later this year.