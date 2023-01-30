ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular show is back with new, cool faces.

'MTV Shuga' season 5 returns with new cast
'MTV Shuga' season 5 returns with new cast

The cast of the coming-of-age drama 'MTV Shuga Naija' has been revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Back for season five, the show returns with Gbubemi Ejeye (Moh), Genoveva Umeh (Chika), Susan Pwajok (Nanya), Maggie Osuome (Haalel), Kanaga JNR (Kachi), Lexan Peters (Praise), Ilooise Omohinmin (Saz), Kem Ajieh (Tolu), and Chioma Edak (Janet).

Reportedly, Kanaga of the ongoing 'Big Brother Titans' and Edak have been cast as the show’s lead characters.

The cast also includes familiar Nollywood stars like Okey Uzoeshi (Sopuru), Bolaji Ogunmola (Anwuli), Kiki Omeil (Cece), Francis Onwochei (Madu), John Njamah (Oga Festus), Ben Touitou (Nasir) and Eso Dike (Bode).

Returning this season are 'MTV Shuga Naija' regulars - Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Sheila), Sharon Jatto (Simi) and Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu).

Commenting on the cast, Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija, says, "The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches and positively impacts millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives."

Directed by Adeola Osunkojo, Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa, and Kayode Kasum, season five focuses on the new characters to the MTV Shuga universe, as the show explores toxic masculinity, gender-based violence, a relationship complicated by HIV and other gripping storylines.

According to the show's Country Manager, "We will focus on spotlighting the importance of HIV self-testing and accessibility of testing kits, Gender-Based Violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, gender capacity building and modern contraception in partnership with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund and Paramount. Also, through our partnerships with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), the Lagos State Domestic and sexual violence agency (DSVA), the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Hello Lagos, we aim to provide support and direct our audience to the relevant agencies who will offer the required counselling and treatment they need."

With an 80% female cast in front of the camera, this season is focused on empowering female creatives.

BellaNaija reports that the show is produced by 1Pod Pictures, a Nigerian company that is run by women and has the youngest producers who have ever worked on MTV Shuga Naija.

Season five of 'MTV Shuga Naija' is set to premiere on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72), BET, and the free-to-air platform, NTA later this year.

All episodes of the season will be available on Netflix and YouTube.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'

Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'

EMPIRE & Bad Boy Timz release minted music video for hit single, 'Faya'

EMPIRE & Bad Boy Timz release minted music video for hit single, 'Faya'

'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

Phyna shares two cents on why celebrity marriages fail

Phyna shares two cents on why celebrity marriages fail

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

He is your 'father' - Shatta Wale blasts Sarkodie for disrespecting Samini

He is your 'father' - Shatta Wale blasts Sarkodie for disrespecting Samini

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers