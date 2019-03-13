Directed by Chris Eneng Enaji, 'She Is' directly showcases what the average young single and eligible woman goes through as she journeys through the road of settling down.

Apart from starring in it, Omawumi and Waje made their debut as producers as they were the brains behind the movie.

'She Is' portrays the story of the average Nigerian woman who after attaining a level of success career-wise and has also come of age is expected to get married. Somkele Idhalama plays the role of Frances, a successful career who faces challenges with settling down and finding the right partner. On the verge of losing her womb to fibroid, she is left with two options of either getting pregnant or going under the knife. Frances goes on a journey of finding 'Mr Right' which saw her kissing a number of frogs before finally meeting 'Prince Charming.' 'She Is' is a movie that cuts across all ages and would leave you at the edges of your seat.

This movie takes viewers through an interesting journey filled with romance, pretense, and fantasies. 'She Is' will definitely live you laughing as it kind of gives the viewers a chance to jump off the quest of pleasing society to moments of comedy and fun.

Frances' quest to find love rather than succumb to the pressure of her family and friends to settle for less gives you an overview of what women go through when the biological clock begins to tick too fast.

'She Is' had an array of A-list actors who brought their game from Desmond Elliot to Chiwetalu Agu, Frank Donga, Mawuli Gavor, Bishop Okon, Linda Ejiofor, and Ali Baba. Yes, it was Omawumi and Waje's first time in a movie, it didn't make them look like novices rather they delivered their roles perfectly. Special kudos to Omawumi who played her role flawlessly like an already experienced Nollywood screen diva.

Another interesting but very obvious aspect of this movie was the soundtracks which kind of intertwined with almost scene. The viewers especially the fans of Omawumi and Waje will get a first-hand taste of their evergreen songs which played a big role in keeping the fans far from being bored.

'She Is' will be an enjoyable movie for many, especially moviegoers especially for those who can't get of enough of fairy tale endings and a bit of comedy.