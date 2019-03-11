Sunday, March 10, 2019, was the date, FilmHouse Cinema, IMAX, was the venue for the premiere of Omawumi and Waje's first co-produced movie, She Is.

The premiere was attended by a number of A-list celebrities, friends, and fans who all came out to support Omawumi and Waje.

The red carpet was lite all the glitz and glamour as some of your favourite celebrities came looking their best for the movie premiere.

Among those who showed up for the event include Banky W, Seyi Law, Adunni Ade, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Mo'Cheddah, Eyinna Nwigwe, Bolanle Olukanni, Tobi Bakre, Eku Edewor, Ade Laoye and a host of other celebrities.

Prior to the start of the movie premiere proper, Waje and Omawumi thrilled guest to what they know how to best with a very beautiful performance. This was one of the biggest highlights of the night.

'She Is' portrays the story of the average Nigerian woman who after attaining a level of success career-wise and has also come of age is expected to get married. Somkele Idhalama plays the role of Frances, a successful career who faces challenges with settling down and finding the right partner. 'She Is' is a movie that cuts across all ages and would leave you at the edges of your seat.

The movie stars the likes of Somkele Idhalama, Waje Iruobe, Omawumi, Desmond Elliot, Chiwetalu Agu, Frank Donga, Mawuli Gavor, Bishop Okon, Ali Baba and a host of others.

'She Is' is co-produced by Waje Iruobe and Omawumi and will be showing at various cinemas across the country.