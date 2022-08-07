RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Movie recommendation: Tade Ogidan's Gold statue

Babatunde Lawal

Here is a film you should see this coming weekend as it guarantees nothing but a hundred percent entertainment.

Tade Ogidan's 'Gold Statue' movie [Amazon]
Tade Ogidan's 'Gold Statue' movie [Amazon]

It is a comedy that will do its job — entertain you and make you laugh.

Year: 2019

Genre: Comedy/ Adventure

Runtime: 2h 26mins

Cast: Gabriel Afolayan, Ricardo Agbor, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Aderounmu Adejumoke.

Director: Tade Ogidan

Where to watch: Netflix

Short Review

Gold Statue is a comedy adventure drama that follows the adventure of two young men, Wale (Gabriel Afolayan) and Chike (Kunle Remi) in search of a Gold Statue believed to have been a deity inherited by their generation.

They go through a series of hardships in trying to find this statue. Finally, they locate the Gold Statue but there is a problem - the statue is buried beneath a prison. Wale gets him in prison in order to find this statue.

The narrative in Gold Statue is not one that we are used to. The idea is novel, fresh, brave and daring. You'd know from seeing the film that the level of commitment from the filmmaker is high and so are the cost implications.

The story world created for Gold Statue thrills the audience and manages to compel the audience. It is not a world many of the audience is familiar with, but the film does a good job of accustoming us —however fictional— to it.

Gabriel Afolayan shines in this movie. The actor once again proves his impeccable ability to transform between characters. He paces the film with his skill and ensures a compelling delivery.

The supporting characters also did extremely well - delivering funny, and humorous characters and dialogues that will surely entertain you.

Gold Statue is available for streaming on Netflix.

Watch trailer here:

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

