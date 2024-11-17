'Mothers of Chibok' premieres in New York

A new documentary titled ‘Mothers of Chibok,’ directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi Benson, recently had its world premiere at the annual documentary film festival Doc NYC in New York on November 16.

The documentary follows the lives of four mothers over a farming season, capturing their perseverance in the wake of the 2014 tragedy when Boko Haram militants kidnapped their daughters in Northeast Nigeria.

Through this intimate portrayal, Benson paints a visceral portrait of the mothers’ resilience, faith, and enduring hope.

‘Mothers of Chibok’ is a follow-up to Benson’s groundbreaking virtual reality film ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ which earned him the prestigious Best Immersive Story award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, making him the first African filmmaker to win in that category.

“For the last five years, I have spent time with the mothers and survivors of the Chibok tragedy. I’ve eaten with them in their homes, played with their children, and gone with them to till their farms.

"Above all, I’ve listened to their stories - the ones they’ve told me, and those I overhear in passing conversations. And what I’ve learned is that the women of Chibok are more than the tragedy that is mainly used to describe them,” he shared about the film.

According to him, the women are not just survivors.

“They are heroines. They have not forgotten their daughters, but they’ve continued living, finding moments of joy, laughter, and purpose,” he said, adding “This film captures their full humanity - not just the sorrow - but the strength, the courage, and the quiet moments of triumph. It’s time the world sees these women for who they truly are, not as victims, but as warriors of hope.

"This is a side to them that not very many are familiar with. And this is why I chose to make ‘Mothers of Chibok’ – a film about women bravely holding onto hope in the face of adversity.”

‘Mothers of Chibok’ is produced by Impact Partners, known for financing independent documentary films, and Hunting Lane, which is renowned for producing auteur-driven narrative features, series and documentaries such as ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ and most recent ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness.’

The documentary will continue its screening at the festival on November 20 before embarking on a home tour in Nigeria.

_---_