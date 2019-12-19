Four years after the release of Mercy Aigbe’s last film, ‘Victims,’ the actress is set to release another effort titled ‘77 Bullets’

The actress takes on a dual role for the film, which also features BON Awards Best Actor in a leading role Yoruba, Ibrahim Yekini.

Afeez Eniola, Mercy Aigbe and Adebayo Tijani on the set of '77 Bullets' [Instagram/mercilicious]

Aigbe plays the role of an armed bandit leader as well as a lawyer in the upcoming film.

The actress also revealed that she recently completed work on the new project which has been in the production stage for some months.

Mercy Aigbe plays the role of a lawyer in the new film, '77 Bullets' [Instagram/mercilicious]

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, ‘77 Bullets’ features Mercy Aigbe, Temitope Solaja, Ibrahim Yekini, Eniola Ajao, Titi Osinowo, Bimbo Afolayan, Eniola Afeez, Taiwo Ibikunle, and Adeniyi Johnson.

Victoria Kolawole, Titi Osinowo, Temitope Solaja, Eniola Ajao and BimboAfolayan on the set of '77 Bullets' [Instagram/mercilicious]

Aigbe further revealed that the film is scheduled for release on YouTube on December 20, 2019.

Mercy Aigbe’s last film was ‘Victims’, which starred Olu Jacobs and Seun Akindele in 2015.