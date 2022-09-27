Meet fast rising movie star, Victoria Nwogu

Very beautiful, focused, and result-oriented, Miss Victoria has over the years demonstrated her quest to be Nigeria’s fast-rising screen goddess and filmmaker. Her Aura, talents, and vision have been unparalleled.

She is often referred to as a ‘Nollywood bunch of talent’. This is because aside from her impeccable acting and dance skills, she is also known for her many accent impressions, ranging from American, British, Ghanaian, Kenyan, Hispanic, and everything else in-between, which has distinguished her from other Actors.

She attended Royal Girls’ Academy, Port Harcourt before proceeding to the University of Port Harcourt where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political/Administrative studies. It was while at the university, that she began her foray into the world of acting.

She got her break as a supporting act in 2016 featuring in the movie titled; ‘The Screenplay’ in which she played alongside nollywood legend Mike Ezuruonye.

Overtime , Miss Nwogu has worked alongside notable industry professionals such as the Legendary Onyeka Onwenu & Jidekene Achufusi In ÍJÈ AWÉLÉ. Kelechi Udegbe In JOE. Uche Jombo & Jibola Dabo In Papa’s gone mad, Jimmy Odukoya in birth hurts etc all airing on numerous platforms among which are Amazon, Netflix, Irokotv, YouTube and Africa Magic.

In recognition of her exceptional performances, the prolific Victoria Nwogu has received numerous awards and recognitions including the 2022 Golden Stars Award for the most promising actress of the year, as well as got nominated for the 2022 Nigerian achievers award for the best-supporting actress of the year category. Etc

Beyond this, Victoria has continued to seek more platforms to engage stakeholders in seeing the less privileged cared for, and seeing equity in wealth distribution. Supporting the girlchild and women building back their economy and social life are some of the projects that fire up her passion.

Her foundation; ‘Victoria Nwogu Outreach’, which distributes free sanitary pads periodically, also sponsors and promotes the girlchild and women in the areas of scholarship programs, business grants, skills acquisition programs, capacity development, and Community Development Projects underscoring her passion for social security.

Those who argue that there is a future for the Nigerian Film Industry can and indeed proudly point at Victoria Nwogu as a perfect example of a persona, who has broken free from imposed and self-imposed blockades that usually dragged behind, most individuals from achieving their dreams.

