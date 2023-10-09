ADVERTISEMENT
Meet 4 South African women from Showmax's latest show 'Bae Beyond Borders'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Different personalities from various parts of South Africa all come together for the same goal of finding love.

Four South African women go on a quest to find love on Showmax latest dating show [Showmax]
As the streaming platform announces the debut of this intriguing show, they have also revealed the identities of the four ladies. These ladies who come from various spheres of life, will go on the mission to collectively select eight from an initial group of 12 Nigerian men.

So here are the four South African women:

She is a 24-year-old YouTuber, content creator and social media influencer from Eastern Cape. Ramcwana describes herself as enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, responsible, and hard-working.

"Entering this show changed my life for the better. There were so many invaluable lessons I got to learn about myself. I am going to use these lessons in my everyday life," she said when speaking on her reasons for coming on the dating show.

Nande Ramcwana is one of the South African ladies on Bae Beyond Borders [Showmax]
Mniki is a 34-year-old architect from Johannesburg, who loves to dress up and engage in outdoor activities. Describing herself as a reserved yet outgoing person, her love for people is one of the reasons she joined the show.

She said, "My colleague is the one who made me aware that there was a dating show that was up my alley. As soon as I saw the ad, I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of. It spoke to me and I am glad that I followed my instincts and entered."

Zezethu Mniki joins the quest to find love in Nigeria [Showmax]
She is a 31-year-old radio producer, from Midrand who describes herself as strong and dynamic. Gumede implored people to watch the show, describing it as a non-stop drama.

"People need to watch this show because it is super interesting. There are so many twists and turns and their jaws will be on the floor. Nothing is as it seems," she expressed.

Malibongwe Gumede is open to finding love across African borders [Showmax]
A 30-year-old makeup artist from Johannesburg who was raised in Manchester, England but is a South African. Although being introverted-extroverted Maseti loves art and finds make-up as a form of expression.

Revealing how challenging the reality show was, considering her personality, she said, "I am a very indecisive person, so narrowing down the guys to just one was so difficult for me. What if I make the wrong decision; how will I live with myself?"

Vuvu Maseti is ready to give it what it takes to find true love on Bae Beyond Boarders[Website/showmax]
Bae Beyond Boarders will debut on Showmax on October 23, 2023.

