Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Mbadiwe brothers will enjoy the luxury HOH lounge but with a twist of no immunity.

The duo will enjoy privileges [BBN]

After an exciting round of nominations on Monday, July 29, 2024, the Mbadiwe Twins duo tied with the Radicals before the brothers emerged as winners.

Unlike the previous season, this season’s Head of House challenge was held in the morning at 10:00am. Through a ballot system, the housemates voted for their most preferred pair to lead for the week.

The Mbadiwe brothers will enjoy the luxury HOH lounge but with a twist of no immunity for the HOH title. This means the housemates can be nominated for eviction. This is indeed shaping up to be an unpredictable season.

