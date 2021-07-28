RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the trailer for 'Love Castle' directed by Desmond Elliot

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Beatrice Funke Ogunmola produced film stars Kehinde Bankole, Jide Kosoko, Zack Orji and Adedimeji Lateef.

Love Castle movie directed by Desmond Elliot [Instagram/beatricefunkeogunmola]

The official trailer for 'Love Castle' has premiered ahead of its theatrical release set for release on September 10, 2021.

Produced by Beatrice Funke Ogunmola and directed by Desmond Elliot, 'Love Castle' is based on themes of tradition and family ties.

The movie star-studded cast include Kehinde Bankole in the lead role, Jide Kosoko, Zack Orji, Desmond Elliot, Femi Adebayo Salami, Rachel Oniga, Adedimeji Lateef, Halima Abubakar and Ogunmola.

The was shot in both Nigeria and the United States.

Watch the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CReBOSpFvZh/

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

