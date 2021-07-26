KOB 2: Netflix unveils release date for anticipated sequel

The announcement spots some exciting new twists, one of which is the sequel will be released as a seven-part limited series titled "King of Boys: The Return of the King'.

Set for release on August 27, 2021, the limited series directed by Adetiba will see rappers Reminisce and Ill Bliss, Osas Ighodaro, Akin Lewis, Keppy Ekpeyoung reprise their roles from the first movie.

New additions will include Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charly Boy, Deyemi Okanlawon and Efa Iwara. Plot details for the new series are yet to be announced.

“When I decided to tell the King of Boys story, I never imagined it would take on a life of its own in the way it has. It’s been such an exciting ride from its introduction in 2018 to the Nigerian audience, and their reception was so incredible that the fans have been clamoring for more," Adetiba revealed on the new series.