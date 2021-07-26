RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

KOB 2: Netflix unveils release date for anticipated sequel

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Titled 'King of Boys: The Return of the King', the 7-part limited series will be Netflix' first Nigerian Original series.

King of Boys: The Return of the King teaser poster [Netflix]

KOB is back! Netflix has finally dropped the tea on the anticipated sequel of Kemi Adetiba's 2018 blockbuster film.

The announcement spots some exciting new twists, one of which is the sequel will be released as a seven-part limited series titled "King of Boys: The Return of the King'.

Set for release on August 27, 2021, the limited series directed by Adetiba will see rappers Reminisce and Ill Bliss, Osas Ighodaro, Akin Lewis, Keppy Ekpeyoung reprise their roles from the first movie.

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba recounts close shave with death prior to filming 'KOB 2'

New additions will include Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charly Boy, Deyemi Okanlawon and Efa Iwara. Plot details for the new series are yet to be announced.

“When I decided to tell the King of Boys story, I never imagined it would take on a life of its own in the way it has. It’s been such an exciting ride from its introduction in 2018 to the Nigerian audience, and their reception was so incredible that the fans have been clamoring for more," Adetiba revealed on the new series.

"I’m so honored that today, I get to share the world of Eniola Salami and King of Boys 2: The Return of the King to a global audience, but this time with the massive backing of Netflix. Continuing the King of Boys journey with Netflix is a big deal for me, especially as this time, it will be served to the world as a limited 7-part series.”

