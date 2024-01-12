ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Love and pain trails Nigerian in '60s America in new 'Bushman' trailer

Faith Oloruntoyin

The 60's movie already had its African premiere in Nigeria last year.

GDHvy2IboAAzmuT
GDHvy2IboAAzmuT

Recommended articles

In the short clip released on Twitter, Paul Okpokam is seen exploring the city of San Fransico in the United States as a Nigerian immigrant, who battles racism and various love affairs.

Expressing the challenges of trying to leave, Okpokam is stuck because of the unrest in the US following the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr, and then the Biafra Civil War which was taking its course back home in Nigeria.

The trailer makes it clear that Bushman is an emotional journey. The writer, Tom Shales describes the film, which is shot in black and white in the Washington Post as, "perceptive and compassionate." And Charles Champlin of the Los Angeles Times called it "a remarkably sensitive study of a man caught between cultures."

ADVERTISEMENT

This new 4k restoration will premiere in the US at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) on February 2nd, 2024 after a screening debut next week on January 15th, 2023 at The Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) film preservation festival.

The University of California Berkeley Art Museum, Pacific Film Archive and The Film Foundation, with funding from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, carried out the restoration of the initial work by David Schickele in 1971.

1971 film about Nigerian immigrant in '60s U.S 'Bushman' returns to cinemas
1971 film about Nigerian immigrant in '60s U.S 'Bushman' returns to cinemas Pulse Nigeria

According to Milestone, the African premiere of the restoration was at the 2023 Bayelsa International Film Festival in Nigeria.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 to premiere this January

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 to premiere this January

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko excitedly celebrates 70th birthday

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko excitedly celebrates 70th birthday

Love and pain trails Nigerian in '60s America in new 'Bushman' trailer

Love and pain trails Nigerian in '60s America in new 'Bushman' trailer

Burna Boy's reaction to Eniola Badmus' weight loss sets social media ablaze

Burna Boy's reaction to Eniola Badmus' weight loss sets social media ablaze

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Showmax announces revamped app, new content slate, new plan coming February

Showmax announces new app, new Nollywood slate, new bundle coming February

Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Deyemi Okanlawon

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'