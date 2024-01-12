Love and pain trails Nigerian in '60s America in new 'Bushman' trailer

In the short clip released on Twitter, Paul Okpokam is seen exploring the city of San Fransico in the United States as a Nigerian immigrant, who battles racism and various love affairs.

Expressing the challenges of trying to leave, Okpokam is stuck because of the unrest in the US following the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr, and then the Biafra Civil War which was taking its course back home in Nigeria.

The trailer makes it clear that Bushman is an emotional journey. The writer, Tom Shales describes the film, which is shot in black and white in the Washington Post as, "perceptive and compassionate." And Charles Champlin of the Los Angeles Times called it "a remarkably sensitive study of a man caught between cultures."

This new 4k restoration will premiere in the US at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) on February 2nd, 2024 after a screening debut next week on January 15th, 2023 at The Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) film preservation festival.

The University of California Berkeley Art Museum, Pacific Film Archive and The Film Foundation, with funding from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, carried out the restoration of the initial work by David Schickele in 1971.

