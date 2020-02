Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu has released a brand new short film, 'A Love Story', to celebrate the Valentine season.

The actress who doubles as director joins 'Ajoche' co-star, Efa Iwara in the suspense filled clip about a woman whose search for love puts her and her love interest in a precarious situation.

Although the production struggles with balancing its sound, its plot twist is surprisingly catchy and satisfying.

Watch 'A Love Story' on YouTube: