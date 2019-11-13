In its first week in cinemas, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ has displaced ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ to gross over N25 million.

Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria revealed the achievements of ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ in its first weekend across 47 locations (screens).

The Nollywood sequel leads cinemas across West Africa to emerge the first Nollywood film to break the record.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ surpasses records of five Hollywood films currently in cinema.

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ comes next to the Nollywood sequel at N12.6 million in its second week while ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ and ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘Joker’ grossed N8.2 million, N2.4 million and N2.1 million respectively.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah and produced by Steve Gukas and Charles Okpaleke, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ has been predicted to gross N250 million in the next 13 weeks - a record currently held by Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’.