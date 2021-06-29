RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lionsgate acquires 'A Soldier's Story II' for North American distribution

The 2020 Nigerian film is produced by Martin Gbados.

'A Soldier's Story' official poster [Instagram/@soldierstorymovie]

American distribution company, Lionsgate has acquired the Frankie Ogar directed 'A Soldier's Story II' for Video on Demand and television distribution in North America.

Confirming the milestone achievement, 'A Soldier's Story II' producer, Martin Gbados wrote on Instagram:

"WE GLOBAL NOW. This is the feeling you have when Lions Gate Studios is distributing your movie @soldierstory2 across America and Canada. First Nigerian Movie distributed by Lions Gate. All Streaming platforms and Pay TV in America are showing A Soldier's Story 2- Return from the Dead. Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Xbox FandangoNOW, YouTube, Redbox, Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV."

ALSO READ: 5 fun facts you need to know about 'A Soldier's Story II'

Starring Hollywood star Eric Roberts alongside Somkele Iyamah, Daniel K. Daniel, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, Sambasa Nzeribe, the 2020 sequel follows the intriguing story of post war violence in the fictional Watz Republic. The story also systematically explores political themes and interestingly the role foreign interventions play in African crisis.

'A Soldier's Story' first premiered in 2018 to critical acclaim and multiple award nominations and wins. The sequel also stars John J. Vogel and Berit Glaser.

