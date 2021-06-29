Lionsgate acquires 'A Soldier's Story II' for North American distribution
The 2020 Nigerian film is produced by Martin Gbados.
Confirming the milestone achievement, 'A Soldier's Story II' producer, Martin Gbados wrote on Instagram:
"WE GLOBAL NOW. This is the feeling you have when Lions Gate Studios is distributing your movie @soldierstory2 across America and Canada. First Nigerian Movie distributed by Lions Gate. All Streaming platforms and Pay TV in America are showing A Soldier's Story 2- Return from the Dead. Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Xbox FandangoNOW, YouTube, Redbox, Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV."
Starring Hollywood star Eric Roberts alongside Somkele Iyamah, Daniel K. Daniel, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, Sambasa Nzeribe, the 2020 sequel follows the intriguing story of post war violence in the fictional Watz Republic. The story also systematically explores political themes and interestingly the role foreign interventions play in African crisis.
'A Soldier's Story' first premiered in 2018 to critical acclaim and multiple award nominations and wins. The sequel also stars John J. Vogel and Berit Glaser.
