‘Lara and The Beat’ has screened at the ongoing Pan African Films and Art Festival in the United States of America.

According to the schedule of the film festival which takes place during Black History Month, 'Lara and the Beat' will be screen three times.

Confirming the screening schedules, the movie director, Tosin Coker, took to his Facebook page to share the news of the movie’s screening dates.

The movie was also screened at the KRST Unity Center session at the Pan African Film and Art Festival on February 16, 2019.

Featuring Seyi Shay, Vector, Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Demola Adedoyin, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, and Kemi Lala Akindoju, ‘Lara & The Beat’ tells the story of the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents' media empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family's past.

‘Lara & The Beat’ is the third Nollywood production that is being screened at the Black History Month.

Stephanie Linus’ ‘Dry’ and Tope Oshin’s ‘Up North’ has been screened in the early days of Black History Month.