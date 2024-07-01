'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

The primarily Yoruba language film is directed and produced by actor Odunlade Adekola. It raked in almost ₦65 million and was the second-highest-grossing movie overall. Its total gross at the box office is ₦64.8 million.

The trailer follows the story of Lakatabu, played by Adekola, an armed robber with magical support who terrorises, kidnaps, and murders people while on the loose. The plot of the film drastically changes when he starts to receive threats from rivals. The film explores the challenges Lakatabu faces, the fear he evokes, and the consequences of his power.

The movie atop the highest-grossing list is the Hollywood action comedy, Bad Boys: Ride or Die starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, with ₦62.2 million.

All through the month of June, Hollywood movies topped the Nigerian box-office highest-grossing movies list, the data from CEAN show. The move underscores the overwhelming interest of most cinema-goers in Nigeria in Hollywood content over Nollywood.

The last time a Nollywood movie was atop the list was in May, when Bolanle Austen-Peters-directed movie, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti raked in almost ₦47 million between May 17 and May 23, 2024.

Biodun Stephen-directed Muri and Ko, first-time director Dolapo Adigun’s Criminal, and Ayeny T. Steve-directed Offshoot with ₦22.3 million, ₦4.1 million and ₦2.7 million respectively are the other three Nollywood movies that made the new list.

