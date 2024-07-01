ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

All through the month of June, Hollywood movies topped the Nigerian box-office highest-grossing movies list, the data from CEAN show.

‘Lakatabu’ [Instagram/filmoneng]
‘Lakatabu’ [Instagram/filmoneng]

Recommended articles

The primarily Yoruba language film is directed and produced by actor Odunlade Adekola. It raked in almost ₦65 million and was the second-highest-grossing movie overall. Its total gross at the box office is ₦64.8 million.

The trailer follows the story of Lakatabu, played by Adekola, an armed robber with magical support who terrorises, kidnaps, and murders people while on the loose. The plot of the film drastically changes when he starts to receive threats from rivals. The film explores the challenges Lakatabu faces, the fear he evokes, and the consequences of his power.

The movie atop the highest-grossing list is the Hollywood action comedy, Bad Boys: Ride or Die starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, with ₦62.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

All through the month of June, Hollywood movies topped the Nigerian box-office highest-grossing movies list, the data from CEAN show. The move underscores the overwhelming interest of most cinema-goers in Nigeria in Hollywood content over Nollywood.

ALSO READ: Federal government disburses 2nd batch of ₦5 billion Creative Fund to Nollywood

The last time a Nollywood movie was atop the list was in May, when Bolanle Austen-Peters-directed movie, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti raked in almost ₦47 million between May 17 and May 23, 2024.

Biodun Stephen-directed Muri and Ko, first-time director Dolapo Adigun’s Criminal, and Ayeny T. Steve-directed Offshoot with ₦22.3 million, ₦4.1 million and ₦2.7 million respectively are the other three Nollywood movies that made the new list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Inside Out 2, The Watchers, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and The Garfield Movie are also on the list.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wini Lizbet finds inspiration in her struggles on new single 'Story'

Wini Lizbet finds inspiration in her struggles on new single 'Story'

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports

Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

BBNaija's Neo celebrates 30th birthday with sizzling royalty-themed pictures

BBNaija's Neo celebrates 30th birthday with sizzling royalty-themed pictures

Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Tems, Ayra Starr shine at the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival

Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Tems, Ayra Starr shine at the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival

I've always wanted a baby girl - Omoni Oboli rejoices over daughter in-law's pregnancy

I've always wanted a baby girl - Omoni Oboli rejoices over daughter in-law's pregnancy

You politicised Mohbad's death - Seun Kuti slams Iyabo Ojo

You politicised Mohbad's death - Seun Kuti slams Iyabo Ojo

Tems wins, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez lose at 2024 BET Awards

Tems wins, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez lose at 2024 BET Awards

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

Biodun Stephen's 'Muri and Ko' with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Angel Unigwe’s team calls out Kanayo O. Kanayo’s over his unprofessionalism [Instagram/kanayo.o.kanayo]

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' delivers compelling drama and competent twists

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

BBNaija teases return of new season in July

BBNaija teases return of new season in July