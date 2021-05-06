Nigerian actor Cheta Anekwe joins cast of Tyler Perry’s 'Assisted Living'

Anekwe announced his new film role via a recent Instagram post. "I am honored and happy to finally be able to announce that I have joined the cast of: Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living," the actor wrote.

"Fabulous cast mates, David and Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na'im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake and Nicholas Duvernay, are a joy to work with! Fabulous directors, Mark Swinton and Derrick Doose and an awesome crew, welcomed me into the ASL family! With a new writer’s room and new characters moving into the facility, including yours truly, we hope you enjoy this upcoming season."