Nigerian actor Cheta Anekwe joins cast of Tyler Perry’s 'Assisted Living'
Cheta Anekwe's works span Nollywood and Hollywood.
Anekwe announced his new film role via a recent Instagram post. "I am honored and happy to finally be able to announce that I have joined the cast of: Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living," the actor wrote.
"Fabulous cast mates, David and Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na'im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake and Nicholas Duvernay, are a joy to work with! Fabulous directors, Mark Swinton and Derrick Doose and an awesome crew, welcomed me into the ASL family! With a new writer’s room and new characters moving into the facility, including yours truly, we hope you enjoy this upcoming season."
The award-winning actor has starred alongside Mo'Nique in 2006 hit movie 'Phat Girlz', 'How To Get Away With Murder', CBS's 'Scorpion'. Anekwe got nominated for an AMAA in 2012 for his male lead role in 'Unwanted Guest'. He has also won the GIAMA and NAFCA awards and also has a thriving stage career.
