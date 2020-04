Temi Otedola debut outing as an actor, on the wings of 'Citation' directed by Kunle Afolayan is set to dazzle the film industry.

The film director has been dropping teasers for the new movie and recently, he shared a scene featuring the fashion influencer showing off her multilingual skill alongside co star Jimmy Jean-Louis.

'Citation' is based on sexual harassment in a tertiary institution and also stars Gabriel Afolayan, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Ini Edo among others.