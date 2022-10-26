RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan drops 'Anikulapo' soundtrack album

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 15-track album are original scores by Kehinde Daniel Hassan and Anu Kayode Afolayan.

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

There's more great news for fans of Kunle Afolayan's latest Netflix film 'Anikulapo' as the filmmaker recently announced the release of the film's soundtrack album.

Read Also

Afolayan shared on Wednesday, via his social media platforms, that the album is now available to stream on all major music streaming platforms.

'Anikulapo' soundtrack album is produced by the music arm of the filmmaker's KAP hub and is officially the second project following 'Citation' soundtrack EP released in 2020.

The album release follows the impressive outing of 'Anikulapo' earlier this month. Recall that it launched on Netflix on October 1 and within weeks of its release, rose to the streamer's top ten list of most watched non-English films with a total of 8,730,000 global views.

Afolayan has since announced a series spin-off.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kunle Afolayan drops 'Anikulapo' soundtrack album

Kunle Afolayan drops 'Anikulapo' soundtrack album

The Adeniyi Joseph 'TAJ' to debut metaphorical short film 'Kill The Impostor'

The Adeniyi Joseph 'TAJ' to debut metaphorical short film 'Kill The Impostor'

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

'Hallelu' by Coblaze challenges us to keep the same energy

'Hallelu' by Coblaze challenges us to keep the same energy

Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kunle and Eyiyemi Afolayan [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan talks about casting daughter in 'Anikulapo'

Chineze Anyaene (Chairperson, Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee. (NOSC)

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Kiki Omeili [Instagram/flowergirlstudios]

Kiki Omeili is traveling the world, documenting her best moments [Pulse Interview]