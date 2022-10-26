There's more great news for fans of Kunle Afolayan's latest Netflix film 'Anikulapo' as the filmmaker recently announced the release of the film's soundtrack album.
Kunle Afolayan drops 'Anikulapo' soundtrack album
The 15-track album are original scores by Kehinde Daniel Hassan and Anu Kayode Afolayan.
Afolayan shared on Wednesday, via his social media platforms, that the album is now available to stream on all major music streaming platforms.
'Anikulapo' soundtrack album is produced by the music arm of the filmmaker's KAP hub and is officially the second project following 'Citation' soundtrack EP released in 2020.
The album release follows the impressive outing of 'Anikulapo' earlier this month. Recall that it launched on Netflix on October 1 and within weeks of its release, rose to the streamer's top ten list of most watched non-English films with a total of 8,730,000 global views.
Afolayan has since announced a series spin-off.
