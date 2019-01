Kate Henshaw will take the spotlight as the lead star in Kemi Lala Akindoju's co-produced movie, '4th Republic.'

'4th Republic' is plotted around a female politician during an electoral period and the administration of the government she formed.

The movie features Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Eyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, and Yakubu Mohammed.

The movie is produced by Bem Peever and co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju with Ishaya Bako leading the crew as the director.