Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

According to Elijah, who will be taking on the director's chair on this project, the movie will commence principal photography on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The cast revealed so far includes Stan Nze, veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo, Efe Irele, Jidekene Achufusi, Mike Ezuruonye, Debby Felix, Segun Arinze, Moet Abebe, Craze Clown, Omini Aho, Emeka Golden and Chioma Agwunobi.

In a Vanguard report, Umanu describes the project as his biggest movie project yet, adding, "When it is finally released in the cinemas, Break of Dawn will further raise the bar in Nollywood."

The feature movie tells the story of Jade, the daughter of a rich and influential politician who has a habit of drugging and stealing from her clients while pretending to be a prostitute.

However, she comes in contact with a bad client who’s desperately in need of a girl for money ritual in order to save his dying mother. The stage now is set as the smartest is expected to be the winner and must emerge before the break of dawn.