ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Principal photography for the movie will start this February in Lagos.

Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah]
Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah]

Recommended articles

According to Elijah, who will be taking on the director's chair on this project, the movie will commence principal photography on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The cast revealed so far includes Stan Nze, veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo, Efe Irele, Jidekene Achufusi, Mike Ezuruonye, Debby Felix, Segun Arinze, Moet Abebe, Craze Clown, Omini Aho, Emeka Golden and Chioma Agwunobi.

Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah]
Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In a Vanguard report, Umanu describes the project as his biggest movie project yet, adding, "When it is finally released in the cinemas, Break of Dawn will further raise the bar in Nollywood."

The feature movie tells the story of Jade, the daughter of a rich and influential politician who has a habit of drugging and stealing from her clients while pretending to be a prostitute.

However, she comes in contact with a bad client who’s desperately in need of a girl for money ritual in order to save his dying mother. The stage now is set as the smartest is expected to be the winner and must emerge before the break of dawn.

Break of Dawn is produced by Ereyitomi and Princess Eme. The movie is expected to hit cinemas nationwide before the end of 2024.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Is it time for Nigerian Artists to let Amapiano go?

Is it time for Nigerian Artists to let Amapiano go?

Nigerian hip hop great Illbliss releases new album 'Sideh Kai'

Nigerian hip hop great Illbliss releases new album 'Sideh Kai'

Ayra Starr opens up on how her mother used music to 'blackmail' her

Ayra Starr opens up on how her mother used music to 'blackmail' her

'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love' while expecting a baby

Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love' while expecting a baby

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku confirms split from wife after 3 years of marriage

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku confirms split from wife after 3 years of marriage

8 Ghanaian celebrities who have faced jail time

8 Ghanaian celebrities who have faced jail time

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah]

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14