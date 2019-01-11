'Girlfriends' was one of the last film shot by Kabat in December 2018 for ROK TV.

Also featured in the movie, which is produced by Udezeh Onyinye for ROK TV, are Efe Irele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Selassie Ibrahim, Uzor Arukwe, Emem Ufot, and Edem Roxy Antak.

The movie’s script was done by Doris Ariole, who had five of her scripts emerging tops on ROK TV top films of the year.

Sources revealed that the director, Kabat Esosa Egbon, lost his mum while filming the scenes for the movie.

"Kabat was called after shooting a scene on December 31, 2018 that his mum had passed on. He took a break but returned to complete filming for the day," the source hinted.

Details on when filming will be going public remain undisclosed but Pulse Movies gathered that the movie is expected to premiere on Jason Njoku’s ROK TV in 2019.