Koye Kekere Ekun and Lucianne Ukpabi are two of the main characters in the new film, ‘Three Thieves’ and they had fond memories acting alongside each other for the first time.

Udoka Oyeka brought the duo of Koye K10 Kekere Ekun and Lucianne Ukpabi together for the filming of Trino Motion Pictures film, ‘Three Thieves’ and the two actors seem to have fond memories of the film set.

In a scheduled interview with Pulse, K10 expressed his delight working on the movie set.

Koye K10 Kekere-Ekun says he doesn't mind being stereotyped as a comic actor as long as it keeps him relevant and loved by the fans. [Pulse]

“The set of three thieves was wild. It was fun shooting it from beginning to end. From the story itself to the cast and even the crew, everybody was just crazy,” K10 said at the commencement of the interview.

For Lucianne, a newbie in Nollywood, she said, “The set was the most entertaining two months of my life to be like when I got the script, I couldn't stop laughing. Being on set with this one (K10) is just mad anyway. The whole of everyone was just crazy. We laughed all through. And it just made it easy for the story to come to life. It was just hilarious. It was just too funny to find me. So yeah, definitely need to watch it.”

Lucianne and Koye K10 Kekere Ekun both agreed that 'Three Thieves' script was as hilarious as filming. [Pulse]

On what his thoughts were when he got the script, K10 said, “I have to be inside. That's the first thing, that there's no way this movie is going to be made, and I won't be a part of it. So that was it. I think it was the point I fell off my bed laughing. And I'm a comedy person. So I just had to be a part of it.”

Lucianne, a singer and actress said it was almost impossible for her not to bring her character alive as the script demanded. She said, “For me, the script was so well written that it would be difficult for you to play the character and it not be funny. Because of the way it was written. It was like gold handed to you. I mean, so it was, it's almost impossible for you to not bring the character to life. So that never crossed my mind, I was just always excited to get behind the camera to start working with everyone because I just knew it was going to be a hit.”

Lucianne Ukpabi says it was fun learning and acclimatising into Nollywood while filming on the set of 'Three Thieves'. [Pulse]

K10 wrapped up the interview session saying ‘Three Thieves’ is the funniest comedy film to come out of Nollywood in 2019.

“Whether Nigeria or international, ‘Three Thieves’ is the funniest movie you'll see this year. And if you don't, what I guarantee you is that you’ll have a good time. You will enjoy yourself. It is not only comedy but one that is slightly different from the way we typically do comedy in Nollywood,” he said.

Lucciane ended the chat saying, “The ‘Three Thieves’ is on par. And it competes with a couple of movies that I've seen in the UK that's homegrown in the UK. So if you want to see something that will make you proud of Nigeria, that will make you laugh and be willing to tell your people this is a homegrown movie, this is the one to see.”