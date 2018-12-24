Young filmmaker, Uyoyou Adia has completed work on her first short film, 'The Fourth Side,' under the tutelage of Judith Audu.

'The Fourth Side' features Nollywood acts that include Omowunmi Dada, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Judith Audu, Oruaro Adia, and Ates Brown.

An actress and budding filmmaker, Adia wrote and directed the short movie, which has her mentor, Judith Audu as the producer.

Adia was the lead actress in ‘Broken’ a short film that went on to win the Best Nigerian film at the African SmartPhone International Film Festival 2017.

'The Fourth Side'

The Fourth Side tells the story of a young man In a bid to get a job and take care of his sick mum, a twitter addict Mamode meets Ify, hoping they will both get the job and become an item, Mamode gets the shock of his life on the day he is to resume work.