Joseph Okechukwu hints new movie, 'Osu,' starring Onyeka Onwenu

In an interview with Nollywire, Okechukwu also revealed that he has been working on multiple projects since his return to Nigeria from the United States of America. Osu is his newest film since taking a break in 2017.

“That movie is more like my comeback. The movie caste system in Igbo land is something that predated even our forefathers. It is very popular. If you want to get married in Igboland today, your parents will have to investigate your partner and trace his family to know if they are on the other side,” he said.

He added that he believes this story is unique because there hasn’t been a movie that explores the Osu cultural system in Nigeria.

“Nobody has been able to tell that story as explicitly and as exhaustively as it should be told. So I decided to take on it. I knew it was going to be a capital-intensive project. I believe we did our best. It’s going to be a really good one,” he concluded.

Osu tells the story of the Osu caste system, an ancient Igbo practice characterised by social segregation and restrictions on interaction and marriage with individuals known as Osu, who are considered outcasts. Historically, Osu individuals were marginalized by Igbo deities and they are often perceived as inferior and segregated from the Nwadiala or diala class, who are considered free or real born.