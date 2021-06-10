Jordy Sank's holocaust survivor themed documentary 'I Am Here' to premiere at Encounters & Durban film festivals

Both festivals are slated to hold from June 10 - 20 and July 21- August 1, 2021 respectively.

ALSO READ: Talents Durban unveils new participants for 14th edition

The documentary follows Ella, a holocaust survivor as she details her experiences with close family and friends on her 98th birthday. Her memories are interestingly detailed in 2D animation, a move that has been praised as a "nuanced innovation to the texture of Ella’s stories."

On the documentary, Sank shares: "I had interacted with Holocaust survivors before, but none were quite like this. I knew that the world needed to learn from Ella Blumenthal’s stories and the awe-inspiring way she lives her life today."

The film was produced with a grant from Claims Conference and supported by the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

The award-winning documentary will premiere at the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival and the Durban International Film Festival.