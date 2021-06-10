Jordy Sank's holocaust survivor themed documentary 'I Am Here' to premiere at Encounters & Durban film festivals
The film won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and was also screened at the Miami Jewish Film Festival earlier this year.
Both festivals are slated to hold from June 10 - 20 and July 21- August 1, 2021 respectively.
The documentary follows Ella, a holocaust survivor as she details her experiences with close family and friends on her 98th birthday. Her memories are interestingly detailed in 2D animation, a move that has been praised as a "nuanced innovation to the texture of Ella’s stories."
On the documentary, Sank shares: "I had interacted with Holocaust survivors before, but none were quite like this. I knew that the world needed to learn from Ella Blumenthal’s stories and the awe-inspiring way she lives her life today."
The film was produced with a grant from Claims Conference and supported by the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre.
The award-winning documentary will premiere at the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival and the Durban International Film Festival.
Watch the trailer:
