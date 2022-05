“Whatever it is that helps my brand grow is good for me. It was going to put me out there more and people would get to know the other part of me. A lot of people are used to me as an actress, now a TikToker but it was just good cause my kids welcomed it,” the actress revealed.

Watch the interview clip:

Since it premiered last month, RHOL has received both accolades and expected criticism. Top on the latter is the marital status of some of the show’s cast . The actress who has been divorced for years is joined by Caroline Hutchings also divorced and Chioma ‘Good Hair’ Ikokwu who has never been married.

The show’s producers are yet to publicly respond to this. On the flip side, the show is reportedly gaining a progressive fan base with new episodes stirring online conversation.