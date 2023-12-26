Ireti Doyle will only "go nude" in a film on one condition

Speaking on the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast, Terms and Condition, the veteran actress reveals that she sets boundaries on the kinds of roles that she can play.

When she was asked what roles she would not play, she said that the script would be the deciding factor. “I don't know until I read the script,” the Tinsel actress said during the interview. “It has nothing to do with love scene blah blah blah,” she added.

She added that if she will do a nude scene, it cannot be for “sheer sensationalism” or “clickbait.”

“If you expect me to go nude in a scene the script will have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and clickbait absolutely not,” she said. “But if you’re telling a story of rape or abuse or something and it's something required I'm sure we can work some middle ground where you can achieve the level of realism that you want.”

The actress also spoke about the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) trend that has dominated the celebrity culture. When asked if a BBL is needed for an actress to succeed in the industry she said that the BBL body is not sustainable for an industry that needs people of all shapes and sizes.