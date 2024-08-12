ADVERTISEMENT
New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The drama is written by Tosan Anyafulu and Chinaza Onuzo.

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]
'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

The Zulomoke Oyibo film follows a young woman going through a psychological journey under the thumb of a mysterious figure who suspects her husband of stealing millions from a crime syndicate.

The film, starring Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jemima Osunde, Vine Olugu, and Stephanie Zibili, was the highest-grossing Nollywood film for the week.

The Hollywood film, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, finished top of the list with ₦127 million this past week. Its total gross in two weeks is ₦354.5 million.

Deadpool and Wolverine
Deadpool and Wolverine Pulse Nigeria

Pastor Emmanuel Iren's What About Us grossed ₦9.9 million, placing it in third place. Its total gross since its release on July 12 is about ₦87.5 million.

Despicable Me 4 finished fourth on the list. The American animated comedy film, produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, and distributed by Universal, has grossed ₦74 million since its release on June 28. This past week, it grossed a total of ₦9.3 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die ranked fifth with a weekly gross of ₦7.5 million. The action comedy, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has grossed a total of ₦455.5 million since its release.

Lakatabu grossed ₦7.2 million last week, leaving it in sixth place. Since its release, the Nollywood epic drama has grossed a total of ₦190.9 million.

Inside Out 2 followed right behind, taking seventh place, with a ₦6.3 million gross last week and a total gross of ₦93.3 million since its release on June 14.

Taking eighth place was Twisters, released on July 19. The action thriller has made a cumulative gross of ₦31 million since its release. Last week, it grossed ₦4.8 million.

Sitting in the ninth position was A Quiet Place: Day One. Since its premiere on June 28, it has grossed a total of ₦142 million. Its gross in the past week was ₦4.6 million.

Top 10 film releases [CEAN]
Top 10 film releases [CEAN]
In the 10th position was Muri and Ko directed by Biodun Stephen. Its weekly gross was ₦3.2 million, with a cumulative gross of ₦135 million since its release on June 14.

