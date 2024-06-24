ADVERTISEMENT
Biodun Stephen's Muri and Ko with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Kome Nathaniel

Hollywood’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die still holds the number one spot at the Nigerian box office.

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'
Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

CEAN published the report on the top 10 films exhibited in Nigeria, including their gross view from June 14, 2024, to June 20, 2024.

Muri and Ko follows the story of a thief named Muri, who steals a car and discovers later that a child is in the car. Despite the ₦10 million bounty on his head and also trying to evade the police for kidnapping the child, he and the youngster grew closer.

The Hollywood film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which has held the number one spot for three weeks in a row at the box office, made a total of ₦100.8 million during the period, bringing its gross to a total of ₦216.5 million.

With a weekly total of ₦41.5 million, the Nollywood movie Muri and Ko has surpassed Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the top-grossing Nollywood film at the box office for three weeks in a row. Currently, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti is ranked number four after raking in ₦15 million during the period. It has grossed a total of ₦156.5 million.

CEAN Data
CEAN Data

The action thriller film, Criminal, which was at the fourth spot, dropped to the sixth spot at the with ₦8.2 million. Its total gross now stands at ₦45.7 million.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

