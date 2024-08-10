ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Afolarin revealed that being an actor on the set of the House of Ga’a was the most intense he has done in his acting career.

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]
Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Recommended articles

The actor, who plays a starring role in the Bolanle Austen-Peters film, said the biopic challenged him creatively.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, he said, “The fact that this was different from anything I have done before was what made me intrigued. To get involved on a deeper level and find myself. This is the most creative fulfilling journey that I have ever been on as a performer.”

Afolarin is known for his other roles in Ajosepo, Soólè, Ajuwaya, Freedom Way, and the Netflix series, Far From Home.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Afolarin in House of Ga'a [Netflix]
Mike Afolarin in House of Ga'a [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: 'Whatever I do must have that global standard of excellence' – Bolanle Austen-Peters

During the interview on It's A Wrap by Pulse, he spoke about rehearsing in Yoruba midway into production and how he navigated that process despite his struggles with the language.

“When we did the read, I wasn’t sure if we were supposed to prepare for this in English or Yoruba and, somewhere in between, we were asked to switch to Yoruba and I was shocked. A couple of people struggled with it at first but that’s what made me want to get involved and find the root of the character I was playing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who executes a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless leader, desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings that he serves.

The biopic boasts an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Tope ‘Teddy A’ Adenibuyan, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan, and Stan Nze.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

Tami [BBN]

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

Streeze [BBN]

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show