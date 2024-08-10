Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

The actor, who plays a starring role in the Bolanle Austen-Peters film, said the biopic challenged him creatively.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, he said, “The fact that this was different from anything I have done before was what made me intrigued. To get involved on a deeper level and find myself. This is the most creative fulfilling journey that I have ever been on as a performer.”

Afolarin is known for his other roles in Ajosepo, Soólè, Ajuwaya, Freedom Way, and the Netflix series, Far From Home.

During the interview on It's A Wrap by Pulse, he spoke about rehearsing in Yoruba midway into production and how he navigated that process despite his struggles with the language.

“When we did the read, I wasn’t sure if we were supposed to prepare for this in English or Yoruba and, somewhere in between, we were asked to switch to Yoruba and I was shocked. A couple of people struggled with it at first but that’s what made me want to get involved and find the root of the character I was playing,” he said.

Set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who executes a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless leader, desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings that he serves.