Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

The actor, who plays a starring role in the Bolanle Austen-Peters film, said the biopic challenged him creatively.
In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, he said, “The fact that this was different from anything I have done before was what made me intrigued. To get involved on a deeper level and find myself. This is the most creative fulfilling journey that I have ever been on as a performer.”
Afolarin is known for his other roles in Ajosepo, Soólè, Ajuwaya, Freedom Way, and the Netflix series, Far From Home.
During the interview on It's A Wrap by Pulse, he spoke about rehearsing in Yoruba midway into production and how he navigated that process despite his struggles with the language.
“When we did the read, I wasn’t sure if we were supposed to prepare for this in English or Yoruba and, somewhere in between, we were asked to switch to Yoruba and I was shocked. A couple of people struggled with it at first but that’s what made me want to get involved and find the root of the character I was playing,” he said.
Set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who executes a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless leader, desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings that he serves.
The biopic boasts an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Tope ‘Teddy A’ Adenibuyan, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan, and Stan Nze.