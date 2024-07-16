Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Filmone Studios, the distribution company for the film, made the information public on Monday, July 16, 2024.

“Naija, you’re not playing! What About Us has made over ₦24.6 million on its opening weekend! Thank you, Nigeria for supporting this movie. Anticipate more to come,” it said in the Instagram post.

This movie follows a couple whose struggling relationship is further strained when a new couple moves in next door. The wife begins a relationship with the husband next door; a relationship too close to be called platonic.

Pastor Iren is the executive producer and is also responsible for the story. But Ife Olujuyigbe wrote the screenplay. Kayode Kasum is the director. Bisola Badejo and Tochukwu Macdonald Sunday are the producers. The movie premiered in cinemas on July 12, 2024.

Pastor Iren is a Nigerian pastor, gospel singer, and songwriter. He is the presiding pastor of Celebration Church International (CCI), which he started as a university undergraduate. CCI has since become a favourite for young Nigerians with branches across the country and in Canada, and the UK.

He produced What About Us? under his Narrative Entertainment production company.

In an Instagram post, Iren called the achievement of the movie in the cinemas so far “just the beginning.”

“Just the beginning. Thank you all for your support. Guess what? #WHATABOUTUS wasn’t just the number 1 movie in Nollywood last weekend, but the number 1 movie. I’m glad for the feedback, reviews and love,” he said.

