Inkblot unveils ‘The Set Up 2’ cast in new teaser

Inkblot Production has unveiled the cast of ‘The Set Up 2’ in a newly debuted teaser.

New 'The Set Up 2' teaser [YouTube]

The teaser shared on the film production company’s social platform confirms yet another heavyweight cast including Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan and Lilian Afegbai.

The stars will join original cast Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, Tina Mba and Uzor Arukwe for the sequel already confirmed for an August 12, 2022 theatrical debut.

This time round, Niyi Akinmolayan hands over the directorial reins to Naz Onuzo who doubles as the sequel’s writer and co-executive producer.

The official synopsis reads:

“Four years later Chike (Adesua Etomi Wellington) has barely come to terms with her life as Agent for an international organization, when she is forced to risk everything she holds dear once again to go after a criminal, Usi (Nancy Isime) Who kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter in order to blackmail Chike into doing her bidding.

“Chike and Grace must reunite and build a new team to take down Usi and save Grace’s daughter. But it’s the Set Up and as you would expect things aren’t always what they seem.”

‘The Set Up 2’ is produced by Inkblot Productions, Film One Entertainment and Anakle Studios.

Watch the teaser:

The original film produced by Onuzo and Isioma Osaje released in theatres in August 2019 to positive reviews and grossing over N50 million in box office.

The sequel is expected to head to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

