Imoh Umoren's 'Channel 77' is a few more steps to hitting the screens and to buttress the point, the film director and cinematographer has dropped the first teaser to whet the appetite of his teeming audience.

The upcoming drama stars Kelechi Udegbe as a television station's manager at the end of his rope so he turns to an egoistic genius to turn the tide.

Udegbe's artistry has never been in doubt neither is Umoren's set designing skill which are some of the reasons fans might look forward to 'Channel 77'.

Watch the teaser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nK2FpFe0e8