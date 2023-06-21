Ifunanya Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with Access Bank's W Community

Aided by Access Bank's W Initiative, Obika and her team at Disrupt DNA Studios were able to attend Annecy 2023, the world's premier animation film festival.

Ifunanya's journey to the festival was not only significant because it was her first time attending, but also because it allowed her to bring an essential story to a global platform.

Ifunanya and her team were pitching The Song Maiden, an animation that tackles the scourge of child marriage. As a critical part of the team working on this impactful project, Ifunanya is immensely proud of what they have accomplished.

Access Bank's W Community, an initiative designed to empower women, has been integral in Ifunanya's journey. By sponsoring her trip to Annecy, Access Bank solidified its commitment to supporting women and promoting diversity in the arts. This sponsorship further signifies Access Bank's expanding influence in France and the international arena.

The experience at Annecy allowed Ifunanya to gain a deeper understanding of pressing industry issues like gender inclusivity, pay gaps, and racial disparity. This exposure will undoubtedly influence her future work and inspire her ongoing advocacy in the animation industry.

To get an insider's perspective on her experiences, expectations, and views on Access Bank's support, we asked Ifunanya the following questions:

Can you share your experiences pitching 'The Song Maiden' at Annecy 2023 and its significance?

Pitching The Song Maiden at Annecy 2023 was an exhilarating experience. To present our project on such a prestigious platform, and see it resonate with a diverse audience was truly rewarding. The significance of this animation is immense, as it aims to bring attention to child marriage, a deeply ingrained societal issue.

What was it like to work on such a socially impactful project like 'The Song Maiden,' and how did it shape your perspective on the power of animation?

Working on The Song Maiden was an enlightening journey. It affirmed my belief in the transformative power of animation. By blending artistry with storytelling, we could shed light on a grim reality many face. This experience reaffirmed that animation is a formidable medium for catalysing social change.

Given the theme of 'The Song Maiden,' how did the discussions at the festival on gender disparity and inclusivity resonate with you and your team?

The discussions around gender disparity and inclusivity were deeply resonant. As creators of The Song Maiden, a project fundamentally anchored in gender issues, we could intimately relate to the dialogues. These exchanges highlighted the need for our industry to become a beacon for equality and representation. One area Access Bank is championing.

How has Access Bank's W Community influenced your career, particularly in developing and promoting 'The Song Maiden'?

Access Bank's W Community has been an indispensable ally. Their support has not just been financial; they've also provided valuable exposure and networking opportunities. Their sponsorship allowed us to pitch The Song Maiden at Annecy, a stepping stone that has undoubtedly propelled the project and my career to new heights.

What were your expectations before attending the festival, particularly with a pitch like 'The Song Maiden,' and how did the reality align with or diverge from them?

Before attending Annecy, I hoped our pitch would resonate with attendees and spark meaningful dialogues. I also anticipated learning from the diverse pool of talent present. The reality exceeded these expectations. Not only was The Song Maiden well-received, but the knowledge and experiences gained were more enriching than I could have imagined.

How do you envision Access Bank's support towards promoting diversity and social issues in animation impacting the global industry, and particularly in Nigeria?

I believe Access Bank's contributions will encourage more diverse narratives in animation, both in Nigeria and globally. Their support of projects like The Song Maiden sends a clear message that stories tackling social issues are valuable and necessary. Their influence can also inspire other organisations to sponsor projects that might otherwise go unnoticed. With their continued support, I see a future where animation becomes an even stronger force for social change.

Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with DisruptDNA Studios is a testament to the power of animation and the importance of diverse voices and stories. With Access Bank's W Community championing women in the arts, we look forward to seeing more narratives that challenge, inspire, and drive change.

Not only did she have the opportunity to pitch her team's impactful animation, The Song Maiden, at one of the world's most prestigious animation festivals, she also had the unforgettable experience of meeting her animation idol, Tom Bancroft.

Bancroft, a renowned animator who has worked on iconic Disney films like Mulan and Aladdin, has been a significant influence in Ifunanya's animation journey. Meeting Bancroft in person and having the opportunity to discuss her work and aspirations was an inspiring moment for her.

Apart from these interactions, Ifunanya also had the chance to attend the premiere of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. This Afro-futuristic anthology series, which champions voices and stories from across the African continent, aligns closely with Ifunanya's own mission of telling underrepresented stories through animation.

These experiences at Annecy 2023 have broadened Ifunanya's horizons, enriched her understanding of the global animation landscape, and further fuelled her passion to use animation as a tool for social change.

With the continuous support from Access Bank's W Community, Ifunanya and her team at Disrupt DNA Studios are eager to continue pushing the boundaries of storytelling in animation.

Nkem Nwaturuocha, the Creative Director of Disrupt DNA Studios and Producer of The Song Maiden,' who is a 2023 Berlinale Talent, expressed his deepest gratitude towards Access Bank and its W Community for their unwavering support in their journey.

"Access Bank's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the creative industries, particularly animation, has been incredibly encouraging. To Access Bank, I say thank you for believing in us and standing with us in our mission to disrupt narratives and bring about change through animation.

"We hope this is just the beginning of a long and impactful journey that will bring to the forefront the often-unheard stories of our society," she said.