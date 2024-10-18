Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’

You would agree with me that there’s been trending discourse on Western media using unoriginal African accents in their movies when they could simply have an African play those roles. These situations include Will Smith’s role as Dr Omalu in Concussion, Lashana Lynch in Woman King, and Michael Jordan in Black Panther.

A few weeks ago, Elba announced his movie, an adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, in which he will play the lead character, Okonkwo.

Nigerians took to their various social media channels to express their concerns on what seemed to be another journey to inauthentic filmmaking. While some netizens addressed the issue of a Western filmmaker making a film based on an indigenous Nigerian story, others were outraged over the casting of the British actor as Okonkwo.

While the project is highly anticipated, many critics argue that local actors, such as Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, etc should have been cast in the iconic role. Concerns over authenticity and cultural representation fueled the backlash, with many Nigerians concernedworried that a foreign actor would not accurately portray the character’s heritage and language.

Nollywood screenwriter, Xavier Ighorodje (Shanty Town), took to his Twitter account to suggest that eligible Nigerian actors would have been a better fit for the role.

“I know there's a need to sell the product to a wider audience, but Idris Elba should not be Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart. Not when at the very least Chiwetel Ejiofor could easily play the role better as an Igbo man,” he said.

Although Ejiofor is a British actor, he has both Nigerian roots and international acclaim and would play a better role given his near-authentic African accent.

While it’s admirable to draw inspiration from the country’s rich cultural heritage, it is important to be aware of how much Achebe's story shaped the colonial narrative in Nigeria. With no intentions to dictate or deny a producer’s rights, casting an ‘indigene’ would be a better fit for the role. It respects the source material ensuring the portrayal is genuine. Telling an indigenous story without an indigenous character screams inauthenticity and cultural commodification.

I highly doubt Elba will embody the depth of Okonkwo like Pete Edochie in the 1987 adaptation of the same story. Cultural authenticity is important in film especially when it comes to stories deeply rooted in a specific heritage. Nigerian actors possess an innate understanding of the cultural context, which can translate into a performance that resonates more deeply with audiences.

While Elba’s talent is irrefutable, it is essential to consider the potential limitations of a non-Nigerian actor stepping into such a key role. The language, mannerisms, and cultural references might not be fully grasped, leading to a portrayal that could fall short of capturing the essence of Okonkwo.

Casting Nigerian actors supports the local film industry, fostering growth and encouraging the development of homegrown talent. It sends a message that Nigerian stories should be told by Nigerians, ensuring that the narrative remains rooted in its origins.

Nevertheless, Elba has the final say in his casting decisions. The film industry operates on the premise that creative freedom allows producers and directors to assemble the cast that will serve the story best. This freedom promotes innovation and can sometimes lead to unexpected yet brilliant choices that challenge conventions; one that can cause uproar like this one. Elba’s initiative could, however, set a precedent, encouraging more international filmmakers to collaborate with local talent and embrace the richness of Nigerian cinema.

