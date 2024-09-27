ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Things Fall Apart is the first book of Achebe’s African trilogy.

Elba in collaboration with David Oyelowo is set to produce Things Fall Apart [Getty images]
Elba in collaboration with David Oyelowo is set to produce Things Fall Apart [Getty images]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive report by Variety Magazine, Elba in collaboration with David Oyelowo is set to produce Things Fall Apart, a novel written by the Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe.

Albert Chinụalụmọgụ Achebe was born on November 16, 1930, and passed on March 21, 2013. He was a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic who was regarded as a central figure of modern African literature. His novel Things Fall Apart (1958), remains the most widely studied, translated, and read African novel. It has been translated into over 60 languages and won the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize. It is the first book of Achebe’s African Trilogy, followed by No Longer at Ease and Arrow of God. It has previously been adapted as both a film and miniseries, with Pete Edochie starring as Okonkwo in the miniseries.

READ ALSO: 'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

ADVERTISEMENT

Although no writer is currently attached to the project, Elba will executive produce along with Gina Carter under their recently-launched 22Summers production banner. David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka will executive produce via Yoruba Saxon. Other executive producers are Ben Forkner, Dayo Ogunyemi and Achebe Masterworks also serve as executive producers. A24 is the studio.

The official logline of the series Things Fall Apart reads "The story follows Okonkwo (Elba), a fearless African warrior and leader, as British colonisers disrupt his world. His struggle to maintain power and tradition becomes a heart-wrenching confrontation, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability, and adaptability.

Elba recently earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role in the Apple series Hijack. He was nominated four times for his role in the British crime thriller series Luther. Earlier in the year, he partnered with media mogul Mo Abudu for the film, Dust to Dreams. As an actor, Elba is known for his roles in Beasts of No Nation, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and The Harder They Fall.

As a producer, Oyelowo and Yoruba Saxon most recently produced the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, with Oyelowo also starring as Reeves. Yoruba Saxon is producing the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Government Cheese. The company has produced features such as The After, The Water Man, A United Kingdom, and the documentary feature, Ferguson Rising.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shanty Town producer, Nworah set to release another blockbuster 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Shanty Town producer, Nworah set to release another blockbuster 'My Fairytale Wedding'

3 Working Days coming to cinemas nationwide on Oct 18, 2024 [Instagram/@ossai_jerry]

Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

TFAA unveils Nominees for the the 18th edition [Instagram/@Thefutureawardsafrica]

Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

Akin Lewis, Desmond Bryce, Star in Africa Magic’s New Series 'Omera' [Africa Magic]

Akin Lewis, Desmond Bryce Star in Africa Magic’s New Series 'Omera'